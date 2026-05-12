Islamabad to remain venue for US-Iran talks

Islamabad is highly likely to remain the venue for US-Iran talks as Pakistan’s mediation efforts suit both sides of the conflict, Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told TASS in an interview.

"This is very likely because both the Iranian leadership and the US leadership have expressed their readiness and desire to hold talks and conclude an agreement in Islamabad. Pakistan would be very pleased to host both delegations. Islamabad will most likely serve as the venue because both countries consider us an honest mediator. We have provided both countries with our honest assessment of the situation, and Pakistan has historically played this role on numerous occasions," the diplomat noted.

He pointed out that Pakistan is "currently relaying information between the two sides of the conflict remotely." "If we can bring the two sides to a common understanding, Islamabad will likely host this meeting," Tirmizi added.

MNA