CBS’ anti-Iran claim aims at undermining peace efforts

“Pakistan categorically rejects the CBS News report regarding the presence of Iranian aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase as misleading and sensationalized,” said Tahir Andrabi in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“Such speculative narratives appear aimed at undermining ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace,” it added.

Andrabi said that following the ceasefire and during the initial round of the Islamabad Talks, a number of aircraft from Iran and the United States arrived in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams, and administrative staff associated with the talks process.

“Some aircraft and support personnel remained temporarily in Pakistan in anticipation of subsequent rounds of engagement,” he noted, adding, “Although formal negotiations have not yet resumed, senior-level diplomatic exchanges have continued. In this context, visits by the Iranian Foreign Minister to Islamabad were facilitated through the existing logistical and administrative arrangements.”

“The Iranian aircraft currently parked in Pakistan arrived during the ceasefire period and bear no linkage whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement,” he stated.

“Assertions suggesting otherwise are speculative, misleading, and entirely detached from the factual context,” Andrabi said. “Pakistan has consistently acted as an impartial, constructive, and responsible facilitator in support of dialogue and de-escalation.”

“In line with this role, Pakistan has extended routine logistical and administrative support where required, while maintaining full transparency and regular communication with all relevant parties,” the statement said.

“Pakistan remains committed to supporting all sincere efforts aimed at promoting dialogue, reducing tensions, and advancing regional and global peace, stability, and security,” it added.

MNA/IRN