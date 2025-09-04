Iraq lauds Iran diplomatic insight in solving regional issues

Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim Mohammad Jalal al-Araji has praised the wisdom of the Islamic Republic of Iran in turning to dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve regional issues.

Al-Araji met with Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of the Center for Political and International Studies at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Baghdad late on Wednesday, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving all unresolved issues in the region and around the world.

They also discussed the relationship between the two neighboring countries and explored ways to strengthen it at all levels.

The conversation covered regional developments, efforts to consolidate stability and prevent conflicts, as well as several mutually important issues.

Both sides condemned the Israeli atrocities in Gaza, including murder, starvation, and genocide, asserting that the international community must take a genuine and serious stance against these violations of international law.

