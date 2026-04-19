Iranian diplomat rejects Trump's claims on enriched uranium

Iran is not yet ready to hold a new round of face-to-face talks with U.S. officials, a senior Iranian official said Saturday, citing Washington’s refusal to abandon “maximalist” demands on key issues.

In an interview with The Associated Press on the margins of a diplomacy forum in Turkey, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh also said his country will not hand over its enriched uranium to the United States, rejecting claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I can tell you that no enriched material is going to be shipped to the United States,” Khatibzadeh said. “This is non-starter and I can assure you that while we are ready to address any concerns that we do have, we’re not going to accept things that are nonstarters.”

On Friday, Trump claimed that the U.S. will go into Iran and “get all the nuclear dust,” referring to the 440 kilograms of enriched uranium he believed to be buried under nuclear sites damaged by U.S. military strikes last year.

“We are still not there yet to move on to an actual meeting because there are issues that the Americans have not yet abandoned their maximalist position,” Khatibzadeh said. Iran was seeking the finalization of a “framework agreement” before moving to an in-person meeting, he added.

The Iranian official would not go into specifics of the negotiations with the United States or say which issues remain unresolved but called on Washington to address Iran’s concerns, including sanctions imposed on Iran.

“The other sides also should understand and address our main concerns, which are illegal unilateral sanctions that Americans have imposed on Iranians and this economic terrorism which has targeted Iranian people to suffocate them and make them revolt against the political structure inside Iran,” Khatibzadeh said.

Asked whether Iran would respond to renewed attacks by the Israeli regime on Lebanon despite the ceasefire, Khatibzadeh said, “Iran has no option, just to stop aggressors once and forever.”

Trump said that the Zionist regime is “prohibited” by the U.S. from further strikes on Lebanon and that “enough is enough” in that war.

The Iranian official renewed Iran’s position that Tehran’s actions were defensive and in response to unprovoked aggression occurring in the middle of negotiations. He also reiterated Iran’s position that the ceasefire must extend to Lebanon.

He said that a “new protocol” would be put in place for the Strait of Hormuz as part of the negotiations with the U.S.

MNA