Harris’ path to victory is narrowing : US election

With former President Donald Trump projected to win in North Carolina and Georgia — and leading in all other battleground states — Vice President Kamala Harris’ path to victory is narrowing and winning in Pennsylvania a must, CNN’s John King said.

While Harris could put together a path to victory with a combination of the “Blue Wall” states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — and the Sun Belt states — Nevada and Arizona — “there’s no way to get there without Pennsylvania,” King said early Wednesday morning.

“There are a lot of states to count still, but if you want to look at one question, she cannot lose Pennsylvania,” King said.

With 93% of votes counted in Pennsylvania, Trump has just over a 3 point lead. Though the vice president could still build her lead in the democratic stronghold of Philadelphia, staking a win on outstanding votes there is “it’s improbable at the moment, let’s be honest, but it’s not impossible.”

Philadelphia county at around 1:00 a.m. had reported 78% of its votes — 78.1% for Harris and 20.7% for Trump. Former President Joe Biden won that county 81.4% to Trump’s 17.9% in 2020.

Not only did Trump improve by 3 points in this major democratic city, the former president has generally over performed over 2020 by 3 points in red counties he won in 2020, too, King said.

Voters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia have cast ballots in the presidential contest between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. Presidents are elected using the Electoral College and a candidate needs at least 270 Electoral College votes to win. Trump picked up the first wins in battleground states, notching victories in North Carolina and Georgia.

MNA/