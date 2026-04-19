Iran not to handover enriched uranium to US, any other state

The chairman of the Interests Section of Iran in Egypt Mojtaba Ferdosipoor said in an interview with Al Jazeera that US President Donald Trump is presenting imaginary victories to gain concessions from Iran in negotiations, but his claims are not true.

He added, “We will not deliver enriched uranium to the US or any other country, and Iran has not made such a decision.”

Ferdosipoor said that “US is to blame for the increased tensions in the Hormuz, because the strait was open before the war and the current state of the waterway is the result of US actions.”

The chairman of the Interests Section of Iran in Egypt, “We are not negotiating for the sake of negotiating; all our demands have to be met.”

MNA/6805505