  1. Politics
Apr 19, 2026, 11:08 PM

Iran not to handover enriched uranium to US, any other state

Iran not to handover enriched uranium to US, any other state

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – The head of the Interests Section of Iran in Egypt emphasized that Iran has no decision to hand over its enriched uranium to the US or any other country.

The chairman of the Interests Section of Iran in Egypt Mojtaba Ferdosipoor said in an interview with Al Jazeera that US President Donald Trump is presenting imaginary victories to gain concessions from Iran in negotiations, but his claims are not true.
He added, “We will not deliver enriched uranium to the US or any other country, and Iran has not made such a decision.”
Ferdosipoor said that “US is to blame for the increased tensions in the Hormuz, because the strait was open before the war and the current state of the waterway is the result of US actions.”
The chairman of the Interests Section of Iran in Egypt, “We are not negotiating for the sake of negotiating; all our demands have to be met.”
MNA/6805505

News ID 243800

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News