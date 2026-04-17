Iran rejects temporary ceasefire, seeks end to war in region

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Khatibzadeh said any ceasefire must include all conflict zones “from Lebanon to the Red Sea,” describing it as a “red line” for Iran.

“We are not accepting any temporary ceasefire,” he said, adding that the cycle of conflict “should end here once and for all.”

Khatibzadeh said Pakistan’s mediation aims to achieve that goal.

On the Strait of Hormuz, he said the waterway has historically remained open, noting that it lies within Iran’s territorial waters but has long been accessible.

He accused the US and Israel of triggering instability in the region, saying their actions have negatively affected global trade and the wider economy, Anadolu Agency reported.

Khatibzadeh said Iran remains committed to keeping the Strait open, but indicated that new arrangements could be introduced in light of the current situation, including considerations related to security, safe passage, and environmental concerns.

He added that a lasting resolution to the conflict, along with a shift away from “maximalist positions” by the US, would ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains a stable route for global commerce.

MNA