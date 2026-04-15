Enemy's attempt to impose its will on Iran doomed to failure

He made the remarks during his visit to Tehran Medical Emergency Service (EMS) on Wednesday, stressing that Iran is not after war and focuses on the dialogue with other countries.

He seized this opportunity to thank the unflinching and unsparing efforts of the medical staff in the relief and rescue sector of the country during the war of aggression imposed by the United States and Israeli regime against the country.

Pezeshkian was briefed on the latest trend of relief and rescue services of the EMS, instructing the staffers to make their utmost efforts in offering quality relief services to the noble people of the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian pointed to the principled stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in spite of the US and Israeli aggression against the country, highlighting that Iran is not seeking war and instability and has always focused on the constructive interaction and cooperation with various countries in the world.

He went on to say that any attempt by enemy of the country to impose its will on the Iranian nation or force them to surrender is doomed to failure.

Pezeshkian then lashed out at the double-standard behavior of certain countries, stating that any military action against other states is contrary to the internationally accepted norms and principles.

MNA/6801513