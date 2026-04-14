China has not given any weapons to Iran: Ambassador

"Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli," Iranian Ambassador to Beijing, said that the United States is trying to act unilaterally and create peace by force.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, he stated that, "The American side was forced to declare a ceasefire after the resistance of the Iranian nation and armed forces for 40 days. The American side has always breached any existing agreement and even launched a war against Iran in the middle of talks.”

The Iranian ambassador also highlighted the role of the Strait of Hormuz in the global economy, adding that the United States' move in declaring the naval blockade on the strait is doomed to failure.

He noted that the European and East Asian countries oppose American unilateralism, which comes in a violation of the UN Charter.

Rahmani Fazli also said that Iran opted for talks to reach a common solution that will have positive results for the world.

The Iranian Ambassador to Beijing continued to say that, "The veto by China and Russia on the Strait of Hormuz was an important step for world peace. China is trying to de-escalate tensions as much as possible." He further thanked China and Russia for their veto and the plans they are presenting to prevent the escalation of tension.

The ambassador to China rejected Washington's claim that Beijing was arming Iran and said that no arms transfers had taken place from China to Iran. He said, China's policy is clear, and that is to confront unilateralism and support multilateralism.

Rahmani Fazli also emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and said that Iran emphasizes the need to strengthen relations with the Persian Gulf countries.

He concluded by stressing that If the US has something to say, it should be at the negotiating table, not by pursuing military escalation.

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