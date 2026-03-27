UNSC to hold meeting on attacks on Iran civilian sites

Requested by Russia, the session will take place behind closed doors on Friday morning, New York local time, and will be attended by the 15 permanent and non-permanent members of the Security Council.

The meeting follows a formal letter sent earlier by Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN. Addressed to UN officials, the Secretary-General, and the Security Council, the letter detailed the attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Hormozgan province, Press TV reported.

The attack came on the first day of the US-Israeli unprovoked aggression on Iran, which began on February 28 by assassinating Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and a host of military commanders.

Iravani highlighted in his letter that the attack on the school was "deliberately" targeted and destroyed by the invading coalition.

"As a result of this criminal attack, more than 170 innocent schoolgirls lost their lives, and their bodies were recovered from under the rubble after hours of rescue and relief operations," he added.

He added, "On the same day, similar attacks in other cities, including east of Tehran and Abyek in Qazvin province, also led to the deaths of several students."

Under international humanitarian law, the deliberate targeting of a school, hospital, or any other civilian site is considered a war crime.

The United States, having committed this war crime, is still conducting so-called investigations to avoid the consequences and responsibility stemming from this human tragedy. Initial reports by American media, however, have named the US military as responsible for the attack.

The strike stands as one of the worst cases of civilian casualties in decades of American wars in West Asia.

MNA