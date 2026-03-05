No exchanges of message between Tehran, Washington

Spaking to a TV program on Thursday, Takht-e Ravanchi who was a member of negotiating team prior to the war with Washington and Zionist regime, said that the war is imposed on Iran and Tehran is only concentrating on its defense.

He said Iran has prioritized defending itself against the aggression, adding that no messages have been exchanged with the aggressor US regime.

He further called into question the accuracy of the US negotiator Steve Witkoff's remarks about the 400 kg stockplie of highly enrich uranium as false, saying that Iranian team had not made such comments in the talks.

He added that it was not Iran that did not fulfill its promises in the negotations rather it was the US side.

