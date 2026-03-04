  1. Politics
Iran, Iraq discuss border security after US-Israeli attacks

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Officials from Iran and Iraq held a phone conversation to discuss the border security issue amid the regional war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji held a phone conversation Tuesday night to discuss regional developments following the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

During the call, al-Araji expressed condolences over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and innocent Iranian citizens in the attacks.

Araghchi thanked his Iraqi counterpart and briefed him on the crimes committed by the US and Israel against the Iranian nation.

The two officials also consulted on strengthening cooperation to maintain security along their shared borders.

