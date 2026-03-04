  1. Politics
Mar 4, 2026, 8:26 AM

Iran hits second THAAD system in region

Iran hits second THAAD system in region

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iran has hit the second US THAAD anti-missile defense system in its retaliatory attacks.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the second US THAAD anti-missile defense system in the West Asian region was hit by elite force's precision-guided missiles and was taken out of operation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC announced that after the destruction of two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile defense systems based in the West Asian region, Iranian forces are able to hit the targets more successfully.

The statement added another US THAAD system stationed in the UAE was destroyed on Monday.

MNA 

News ID 242318

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News