Iran hits second THAAD system in region

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the second US THAAD anti-missile defense system in the West Asian region was hit by elite force's precision-guided missiles and was taken out of operation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC announced that after the destruction of two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile defense systems based in the West Asian region, Iranian forces are able to hit the targets more successfully.

The statement added another US THAAD system stationed in the UAE was destroyed on Monday.

MNA