Iran attacks IDF General Staff headquarters

The IRGC announced on Sunday that the sixth wave of the retaliatory True Promise 4 Operation has been carried out against the occupied territories and the American military bases in the region by using a swarm of missiles and drones.

It added that 27 locations of American bases in the region, as well as the Tel Nof Airbase, the General Staff of the Zionist regime, and the HaKirya complex in Tel Aviv, have been targeted.

The IRGC stated that it won’t allow the sirens in the occupied territories and the US bases fall silent and will take “different and harsh steps of revenge” by slapping the enemy repeatedly.

Iran launched its missile and drone attacks against targets in occupied territories and American bases in the region after the US and the Israeli regime began carrying out terrorist strikes on the country on Saturday morning.

