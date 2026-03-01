IRGC vows severe, decisive punishment of perpetrators

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC extended condolences to the noble nation of Iran and the Islamic Ummah over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The statement added that the memory of that tireless leader would continue to serve as a light of guidance and a pillar of national unity, and that his sacrifice and steadfastness would inspire all servants of Islam and those who stand against oppression.

It further declared that the enemies of this nation, especially the criminal US and the vile Zionist regime, would be made regretful through power, firmness, and the support of the noble people. The statement emphasized that the path of that wise and powerful Leader would be continued until the last drop of blood and until the surrender of the enemies.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in Israeli-American strikes on Iran on Saturday morning.

MNA