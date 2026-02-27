UN chief concerned over Afghanistan-Pakistan border clash

The clashes involved the de facto security forces in Afghanistan and Pakistani security forces.

Guterres "is following with concern the reports of cross-border clashes between the de facto security forces in Afghanistan and Pakistani security forces," said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In addition, the UN leader called for adherence to legal standards, according to UN News.

"He urges the relevant parties to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and to ensure the protection of civilians," Dujarric added.

Furthermore, praising recent diplomatic initiatives, the spokesman highlighted the need for ongoing peaceful resolutions.

Commending mediation efforts by several member states in recent months, Dujarric said Guterres also urges the parties to continue to seek to resolve any differences through diplomacy.

MA/PR