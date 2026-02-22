Dozens killed, injured in Pakistan attack on Afghanistan

Pakistan’s military has carried out air strikes in Afghanistan, targeting what it called “camps and hideouts” belonging to armed groups behind a spate of recent attacks, including a deadly suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad.

Taliban's Ministry of Defence condemned Sunday’s attacks, arguing they “hit a religious school and residential homes” in the border provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika, “resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries, including women and children”.

Afghan sources told Al Jazeera that at least 17 people were killed in Nangarhar.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement on X that the country’s military conducted “intelligence-based, selective operations” against seven camps and hideouts belonging to the Pakistan Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and its affiliates.

It said Pakistan has repeatedly urged Afghanistan’s Taliban government to take action to prevent armed groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks, but that Kabul has failed to “undertake any substantive action”.

MNA