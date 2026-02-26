Baghaei sheds light on Iran proposal to US

Esmaeil Baghaei stated that the Iranian delegation will attended the the talks fully prepared and committed to pursuing national interests.

He said the discussions are focused on nuclear issues, adding that Iran’s positions are clear both regarding the lifting of sanctions and the protection of its nuclear rights and interests.

According to him, Iran’s proposals in these areas have been conveyed to the Omani side as mediator.

The spokesperson reiterated that Tehran remains open to continuing dialogue while firmly defending its stated objectives in the negotiations.

He confirmed that the third round of indirect talks started on Wednesday night with a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency may also join the discussions, according to Baghaei.

MNA