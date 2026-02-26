  1. Politics
Feb 26, 2026, 11:52 AM

Omani FM meets with IAEA chief ahead of Geneva talks

Omani FM meets with IAEA chief ahead of Geneva talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi met and held talks with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi ahead of the third round of Iran-US indirect talks in Geneva on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the technical issues related to Iran’s nuclear program.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s foreign minister met his Omani counterpart as part of renewed diplomatic efforts surrounding nuclear talks with Washington.

The third round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States began with a meeting between Abbas Araghchi and Sayyid Badr Albusaidi on Wednesday evening.

The discussions focused on Iran’s positions regarding nuclear issues and sanctions relief ahead of continued indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.

MNA

News ID 242158
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News