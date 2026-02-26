Omani FM meets with IAEA chief ahead of Geneva talks

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the technical issues related to Iran’s nuclear program.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s foreign minister met his Omani counterpart as part of renewed diplomatic efforts surrounding nuclear talks with Washington.

The third round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States began with a meeting between Abbas Araghchi and Sayyid Badr Albusaidi on Wednesday evening.

The discussions focused on Iran’s positions regarding nuclear issues and sanctions relief ahead of continued indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.

