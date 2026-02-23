Iran not afraid of enemy’s threats: MP

The US government should know that the powerful Iranian armed forces, noble nation and all apparatuses of the country are fully prepared to defend Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and also to safeguard all sacred values of the Islamic Revolution with all their might, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi emphasized.

Iran has always tried to neutralize threats by utilizing all its capacities, and uses past experiences as a valuable opportunity, he said, adding, “With its complete intelligence and based on national interests, Iran advances its foreign policy and an approach based on comprehensive preparedness, along with intelligence and maintaining national security.”

Turning to the US threats against Iran in the recent days, Azizi stressed that any US aggression against the country will be met with a firm and decisive response of the powerful Iranian armed forces.

The Iranian armed forces have been fully prepared to give a crushing response to any threat of enemies of the country with their utmost strength, the chairman underlined.

Without a doubt, Iran has prepared itself to confront any enemy’s threat at the highest level, relying on its deterrence capabilities, unity and amity of people, he maintained.

Azizi pointed out that US government should know that Iranian nation is united and continues to insist on the sublime ideals and causes of the Islamic Revolution, the chairman of Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission added.

