Tehran hosts celebration from Eid al-Adha to Eid al-Ghadir

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – “Tehran Light Celebration” is an artistic and cultural event which is being held on Tehran’s Keshavarz Boulevard” from Eid al-Adha to Eid al-Ghadir.

(Eid al-Adha is the second of the two main festivals in Islam, alongside Eid al-Fitr. It falls on the 10th of Dhu'l-Hijja, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Ghadir is a holiday commemorating the event of Ghadir Khumm on 18 Dhu'l-Hijja, when, according to interpretation in Shia Islam, the Islamic prophet Muhammad appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib as his successor. It is a significant holidays of Shi'ite Muslims and Alawites.)