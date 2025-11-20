US seeks quick containment of Iran before focusing on China

Speaking in an event entitled “Pioneers of Liberation” at the University of Tehran on Thursday, Ebrahim Azizi pointed to the international strategic developments, emphasizing that the US’s goal is to quickly contain Iran before focusing on China.

The US strategy is to quickly contain Iran so that they can move on to China, he said, stating that this policy is followed up within the framework of Washington's geopolitical issues.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the lawmaker pointed to the process of the US pressures against Iran, adding that the enemy began its pressure on Iran using “Snapback Mechanism” and then, it [enemy] put maximum pressure on the agenda when US President Trump took office.

"There are no talks between Iran and the United States for the time being," Azizi said, adding that Iran argues that potential talks should take into account our national interests, including Iran's right to enrichment.

Islamic Republic of Iran managed to resist against the enemy’s pressures and continue its path towards the independence through taking advantage of its domestic capabilities and potentials.

Ma/SNN