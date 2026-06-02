Iran still studying draft deal, no reply sent yet

The source told Iran's Mehr news agency that the final text remains under discussion in Tehran, and that a history of U.S. broken promises and deep-seated mistrust has led Iran to approach the matter with extreme rigour.

"Iran, based on previous experience, is seeking real and tangible benefits," the source said. "America is worried about the war; we are worried about the agreement, because America has spent heavily on the war and has achieved nothing."

The source stressed that Iran's approach is grounded in the principles of reversibility and concrete, verifiable implementation steps. "Iran has faced the other side's bad faith before. So our basis is reversibility and tangible executive measures."

MNA