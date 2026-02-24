Iran, UAE foreign ministers discuss regional developments

During the call, Iran’s foreign minister briefed his Emirati counterpart on the ongoing progress of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

The two sides exchanged views on the current regional situation and emphasized the importance of continued consultation and coordination among regional countries.

Both ministers underscored the need to safeguard shared interests and maintain stability and security across the region.

The conversation reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Abu Dhabi amid broader regional dialogue efforts.

