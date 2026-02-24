  1. Politics
Feb 24, 2026, 8:08 AM

Iran, UAE foreign ministers discuss regional developments

Iran, UAE foreign ministers discuss regional developments

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional and international developments, as well as the latest progress in Iran-US nuclear negotiations.

During the call, Iran’s foreign minister briefed his Emirati counterpart on the ongoing progress of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

The two sides exchanged views on the current regional situation and emphasized the importance of continued consultation and coordination among regional countries.

Both ministers underscored the need to safeguard shared interests and maintain stability and security across the region.

The conversation reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Abu Dhabi amid broader regional dialogue efforts.

MNA

News ID 242096

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News