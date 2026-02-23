IRGC’s Shahid Mahdavi warship completes 1st mission

The Shahid Mahdavi, which is a multipurpose vessel designed for long-range operations, returned home following more than 57 days of voyage and was welcomed by IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.

Addressing a ceremony to welcome the warship, Tangsiri said the Iranian Armed Forces are ready to sail the oceans with steadfast resolve and in line with the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Shahid Mahdavi took part in the BRICS naval exercises off the coast of South Africa, marking an important step in expanding Iran's presence beyond the region.

It succeeded in conducting a long-term maritime mission that covered nearly half of the globe and was the eighth warship dispatched to the oceans by the IRGC Navy, according to Press TV.

It traveled approximately 10,700 nautical miles -- nearly 18,000 kilometers -- as a part of Iran’s 103rd flotilla, comprising of the Army’s Shahid Naqdi destroyer and the Makran forward base ship.

This mission marked the IRGC Navy’s first naval presence in the Southern Hemisphere, as well as its first experience navigating the Atlantic Ocean.

The Shahid Mahdavi warship is capable of carrying a large number of reconnaissance and strike drones and is equipped with cruise missile launch systems with a range of approximately 1,000 kilometers. It serves as a floating naval base to support the offensive fleet of the IRGC Navy.

In May 2024, the Shahid Mahdavi crossed the line of zero degrees latitude, the Equator, and sailed into the Southern Hemisphere.

The 2,100-tonne vessel, which is 240 meters in length and 27 meters in width, joined the IRGC’s naval fleet in March 2023.

The oceangoing warship is equipped with a three-dimensional phased array radar, sea-to-sea and sea-to-air missiles, and sophisticated telecommunication systems for electronic warfare.

The Shahid Mahdavi is capable of carrying various types of attack helicopters, combat drones, and fast attack craft.

MNA