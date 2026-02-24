General Hosseini appointed commander of special IRGC force

At the suggestion of the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and through a decree issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, Brigadier General Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini was appointed as the Commander of the Sabereen Special Forces Brigade.

Brigadier General Hosseini previously commanded the 110th Salman Farsi Special Forces Brigade and has held posts in various operational and command responsibilities.

The Sabereen Special Forces Brigade is one of the operational units of the IRGC Ground Forces that plays a role in specialized and special missions assigned to it.

