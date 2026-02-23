Iran, Oman FMs discuss next round of nuclear talks

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation on Sunday with Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the latest status of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

The two top diplomats exchanged views on ongoing diplomatic efforts and consulted on arrangements for the next round of nuclear talks.

During the phone call, the foreign ministers reviewed the most recent developments in the indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

The discussions also focused on coordinating the necessary arrangements for holding the upcoming round of nuclear negotiations, as diplomatic contacts continue in pursuit of progress through dialogue.

Oman has traditionally played a facilitative role in diplomatic engagements related to Iran-US negotiations. The two rounds of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Muscat and Geneva have been conducted through the mediation of the top Omani diplomat.

MNA