Araghchi responds to Trump's curiosity

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, responded to remarks attributed to Donald Trump in a post published on the social media platform X, declaring that Iran will not surrender.

"Curious to know why we do not capitulate? Because we are IRANIAN," the top Iranian diplomat wrote.

Speaking in a recent interview with Fox News, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff says President Donald Trump is “curious” as to why Iran has not yielded under mounting US threatening rhetoric.

In an interview with Fox News, Witkoff says Trump is questioning why Tehran has not “capitulated” despite what he describes as significant US naval and sea power deployed in the region.

“The president asked me that this morning, and he’s — I don’t wanna use the word frustrated… because he understands he’s got plenty of alternatives, but… he’s curious as to why they haven’t, I don’t wanna use the word capitulated, but why they haven’t capitulated.”

MNA