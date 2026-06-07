Ghalibaf commends volunteer relief group during US aggression

In a message, the speaker commended the volunteer relief groups for their unsparing efforts in assisting people during the recent conflict.

Ghalibaf had previously received reports on the activities carried out by the volunteer groups and later sent a message in response to their work.

“Recent experience once again showed that wherever people are given the opportunity to act, major problems can be solved,” he said.

Referring to the recent US-Israeli unprovoked war of aggression against Iran as the “third imposed war,” Ghalibaf said that when the enemy’s missile attacks on cities disrupted people’s lives, the volunteer groups once again stepped forward to provide aid and assistance.

“During the third imposed war, when the enemy disrupted people's lives by bombarding cities with missiles, the jihadi groups once again entered the field of assistance and relief efforts, standing alongside all those affected regardless of their social background or political preferences,” he stated.

The Parliament speaker expressed appreciation for the volunteers’ efforts and dedication, adding that the groups’ activities highlighted the important role of public participation and volunteerism in helping communities overcome crises and hardships.

MNA