  1. Politics
Jun 7, 2026, 1:32 PM

Pakistan special letter for Iran Leader submitted to Araghchi

Pakistan special letter for Iran Leader submitted to Araghchi

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Pakistan's Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has delivered a special message from Islamabad to Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi intended for Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

“I am here to deliver a special letter from Field Marshal General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the current situation to Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei,” Naqvi said.

He added, “I believe this is an important message. I hope everything proceeds well and reaches a positive conclusion.”

According to the report, Naqvi’s visit is part of Islamabad’s ongoing efforts to facilitate dialogue and support an agreement between Tehran and Washington.

The Pakistani interior minister arrived in Tehran on Saturday, where he also held talks with his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Mo’meni.Pakistan special letter for Iran Leader submitted to Araghchi

MNA/ 6852711

News ID 245113

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News