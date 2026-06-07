Pakistan special letter for Iran Leader submitted to Araghchi

“I am here to deliver a special letter from Field Marshal General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the current situation to Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei,” Naqvi said.

He added, “I believe this is an important message. I hope everything proceeds well and reaches a positive conclusion.”

According to the report, Naqvi’s visit is part of Islamabad’s ongoing efforts to facilitate dialogue and support an agreement between Tehran and Washington.

The Pakistani interior minister arrived in Tehran on Saturday, where he also held talks with his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Mo’meni.

MNA/ 6852711