Iran FM Araghchi meets with Pakistan interior min. in Tehran

The visit of Pakistan’s interior minister to Tehran came after in the wake of Islamabad role as mediator in reducing tension between Iran and the United States.

After participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Pakistan’s interior minister returned to Islamabad and held talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as well as other senior officials of Pakistan.

In the course of his trip to Tehran, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Naqvi is carrying a special message from the country’s Army Chief of Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

The visiting Pakistan’s minister of interior had met and held talks with Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday for holding talks with senior Iranian officials amid Islamabad's ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and the United States.

MNA/6852683