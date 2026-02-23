Regional peace in focus as Iran, Iraq FMs hold talks

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation Sunday evening with Fuad Hussein, Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the latest regional and international developments.

According to the official readout, the two foreign ministers reviewed ongoing regional and international developments and discussed issues of mutual interest.

In the course of the conversation, Iran’s foreign minister provided explanations regarding the latest developments connected to the Iran-United States nuclear negotiations.

For his part, the Iraqi foreign minister expressed appreciation for the briefing and reaffirmed Iraq’s support for the ongoing diplomatic process. He voiced hope that the current talks would yield favorable results for Iran and contribute to regional peace and stability.

Iran and Iraq maintain close political and diplomatic coordination on regional matters. Baghdad has consistently supported diplomatic engagement aimed at reducing tensions and promoting stability in West Asia.

MNA