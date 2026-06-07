Mobarakeh steel ready to join Afghanistan mining projects

The joint Iran–Afghanistan summit, centered on the development of rail infrastructure, the expansion of joint mining investments, and the strengthening of economic cooperation, was held at the Homa Hotel in Mashhad with the participation of senior officials from Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Mines, and economic actors from both countries.

At the meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of developing rail transport corridors as one of the most important infrastructures for facilitating regional trade and reviewed existing capacities for connecting and expanding the transport networks of the two countries. In addition, opportunities for joint investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector, particularly in the areas of exploration, extraction, and mineral processing, were among the main topics of the summit.

Saeed Zarandi, CEO of Mobarakeh Steel Group, speaking at the summit, emphasized the strategic role of industrial and mining cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan in the region’s economic development and stressed Mobarakeh Steel’s readiness to participate in development projects, transfer technical know-how, and cooperate in Afghanistan’s infrastructure and mining projects.

Referring to Mobarakeh Steel’s capabilities and experience across the mining and mineral industries value chain, he stated: “The development of transport infrastructure, especially rail networks, can pave the way for increased trade exchanges, reduced logistics costs, and stronger economic ties in the region.”

The CEO of Mobarakeh Steel added: “Synergy between Afghanistan’s mining capacities and Iran’s industrial capabilities will create valuable opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development in both countries.”

Zarandi also emphasized the necessity of forming new models of cooperation between the private sectors of Iran and Afghanistan and called for the provision of the necessary groundwork to attract investment, facilitate trade processes, and develop joint mining projects.

At the end of the summit, the participants, while emphasizing the continuation of joint interactions and dialogue, described the development of rail and mining cooperation as one of the most important pillars of future economic relations between Iran and Afghanistan and stressed the need to make use of the capacities of Iran’s major industrial companies, including Mobarakeh Steel, to advance joint projects and strengthen the economic relations between the two countries.

MNA