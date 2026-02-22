US sends hospital vessel to shores of Greenland

"Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!" the US president stated on his Truth Social network account.

On December 21, 2025, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the US special envoy for Greenland. Following his appointment, Landry said on the X media platform that he would seek to bring the island under US control. The statement triggered a diplomatic scandal in Copenhagen that prompted the Danish Foreign Ministry to summon US Ambassador Kenneth Howery.

On March 13, 2025, Trump stated that the United States would annex Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark. On March 4, he said he would approve a decision by the island’s people to join the United States.

The US leader has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States. He threatened to impose high tariffs on Denmark if it did not give up the island. Even during his first term, Trump offered to buy Greenland. Denmark and Greenland rejected the idea.

MNA