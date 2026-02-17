  1. World
  2. Africa
Feb 17, 2026, 11:03 AM

3 killed in fuel tanker explosion in Ghana

3 killed in fuel tanker explosion in Ghana

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Three people were confirmed dead and dozens of others injured in a fuel tanker explosion on Saturday along the Accra-Kumasi highway in Ghana's Eastern Region, police said.

Eastern South Regional Police Commander and Deputy Commissioner of Police George Bossman Ohene-Boadi said a fuel tanker had broken down on the stretch of the highway. Some unauthorized individuals reportedly attempted to siphon fuel from the tanker, creating highly flammable conditions that led to an explosion.

The blaze engulfed the tanker, a bus, a pick-up vehicle, a saloon car, and several motorbikes, all of which were destroyed, according to Xinhua news agency. 

Some of the injured victims have been transported to a government hospital for treatment, according to police.

MA/PR

News ID 241860

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News