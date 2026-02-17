3 killed in fuel tanker explosion in Ghana

Eastern South Regional Police Commander and Deputy Commissioner of Police George Bossman Ohene-Boadi said a fuel tanker had broken down on the stretch of the highway. Some unauthorized individuals reportedly attempted to siphon fuel from the tanker, creating highly flammable conditions that led to an explosion.

The blaze engulfed the tanker, a bus, a pick-up vehicle, a saloon car, and several motorbikes, all of which were destroyed, according to Xinhua news agency.

Some of the injured victims have been transported to a government hospital for treatment, according to police.

