EU in worst crisis ever: Slovak PM

Fico made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking at a conference on affordable rental housing in country’s capital Bratislava, saying the difficulties confronting ordinary Europeans are part of a wider malaise affecting the entire bloc, RT reported.

“The European Union has never been in such a crisis as it is now,” Fico said, adding that the situation is “not only about economic indicators, but also about leadership and vision.”

Without a coherent strategy on competitiveness, the EU could “become a cultural open air museum,” and risk further decline on the global stage, he cautioned. Some regions of the world, such as China, are now 15-20 years ahead of the EU in key sectors, he added.

Fico has repeatedly criticized Brussels over its policies, particularly on energy and Russia sanctions, saying the restrictions are “only hurting” the bloc. Commenting on the European Commission’s 20th sanctions package earlier this month, he said the EU should prioritize dealing with its internal problems over imposing new restrictions on Moscow.

He has also sharply criticized the EU’s plan to completely phase out Russian gas imports by November 2027, describing the scheme as “suicide” for dependent economies, and announced that Bratislava would sue EU institutions.

MA/OR