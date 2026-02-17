IRGC Navy ready to block Strait of Hormuz if ordered: cmdr.

Tangsiri, who is overseeing the main phase of a war game in the Strait of Hormuz dubbed "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz" launched yesterday, stated regarding the possible closure of the strategic waterway that the decision rests with the top officials of Iran.

The commander said that as a soldier, he declares that they are ready to carry out the task whenever their superiors order it.

He added that the weapons brought into the field in wartime differ from those displayed during military exercises.

During the “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz” drill, traffic through the strait was suspended for several hours on Tuesday.

The second phase of the naval exercise was held with the participation of the IRGC Navy’s combat and rapid reaction units, aimed at ensuring security and safe maritime transit.

Various defensive and offensive systems and weapons have been employed during the drill, which, according to military experts present in the exercise zone, destroyed designated targets with the highest precision.

The IRGC Navy’s super-fast missile-launching vessels also conducted missile combat operations, with missiles fired from inland areas, as well as from Iranian coasts and islands in the Persian Gulf, striking their targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

Drone units likewise practiced operations using offensive and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles in signal-jamming environments, accurately hitting both fixed and moving targets.

