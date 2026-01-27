Mobarakeh Steel Group produces HDT760C coil

This is a strategic product for the automotive industry which, relying on domestic technical knowledge and the control of the most complex metallurgical processes, replaces imported samples in the manufacturing of axles for light and heavy vehicles and structural reinforcement parts.

This achievement has occurred in continuation of Saba Steel and Rolling’s strategy as a hub for the production of special steels within the Mobarakeh Steel Group and on the path of focusing on the production of special and high value-added steels. In recent years, this company has pursued the development of dual-phase and multi-phase steels as the main axis of developing its product portfolio.

Arash Hajipour, Manager of Technology at Saba Steel and Rolling Company, in an interview with the company’s Public Relations reporter, while stating the above, said: "Possessing modern equipment and the specialized skills of human resources has paved the way for the company's continuous movement towards the production of advanced steels. Precise goal-setting and technical planning relying on internal experience have allowed us to traverse the path to achieving world-class qualities and to stand alongside major global producers."

He added: "Trust in domestic capabilities and the effective relationship between industry and university, in addition to improving quality, led to the creation of technical knowledge for the production of steels that have always been accompanied by technical challenges. Multi-phase steels are specifically used in the automotive industry to increase safety and reduce emissions, and the HDT760C grade, which is used in prominent cars worldwide, has now been produced at Saba relying on these very capabilities."

The Technology Manager of Saba Steel and Rolling Company, while congratulating all stakeholders of Mobarakeh Steel Group on this success, said: "The HDT760C grade, currently used in modern and prominent cars of the world, was successfully produced through the effort, perseverance, and empathy of the employees of Saba Steel and Rolling Company."