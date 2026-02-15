  1. World
Regional states eager to repatriate ISIS prisoners: Iraqi FM

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Several Arab and Islamic countries have expressed willingness to repatriate their nationals held in Iraqi prisons for affiliation with ISIL, who were recently transferred from Syria, Iraq’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

Fuad Hussein made the comments in an interview with Rudaw while attending the Munich Conference. 

US army said on Thursday that it had completed the transfer of 5,700 ISIS male prisoners from the Kurdish-held areas to Iraq during a 23-day mission. 

Iraq has launched initial investigations into the prisoners.

"We have started investigations. They already have legal cases, but their files were handled by SDF courts, which are not internationally recognized since they are not a state. We want to collect information and investigate them again. Most are foreigners, only about 470 are Iraqi," Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said. 

"We have contacted other countries, especially Arab and Islamic countries, and some promised to take back their citizens. We have also contacted Western countries, but this is a long and difficult process," he added. 

