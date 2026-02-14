Munich Security Conf. turned into “Munich Circus”: Araghchi

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Sad to see the usually serious Munich Security Conference turned into the 'Munich Circus' when it comes to Iran.”

"This decline, with performance preferred over substance, holds important messages," he said he also said.

"Europe used to be central party in dialogue but now its role has become negligible," Araghchi noted.

Iran foreign minister continued, “Munich Conference shows Europe's misguided policies led to diminished role in the globe.”

“Strategically, an aimless EU has lost all geopolitical weight in our region. Germany, specifically, is leading the way in wholly surrendering its regional policy to Israel.”

"Europe’s overall trajectory is dire, to say the least. What does this all mean, in practical terms? The paralysis and irrelevance of the EU/E3 is displayed in the dynamics surrounding the current talks over Iran’s nuclear program," Iran’s top diplomat noted.

MNA/6748979