Feb 15, 2026, 2:03 PM

Iran volleyball team invited to Russia

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – The Russian Volleyball Federation has officially invited the Iran men’s national team for friendly matches.

The Russian federation has sent a formal letter to the Iran Volleyball Federation, inviting Iran’s men’s national team to take part in friendly and preparatory matches, Tehran Times reported.

With the approval of head coach Roberto Piazza, Iran’s national team will travel to Ufa from Aug. 22 to 23. Ufa has previously hosted major competitions, including matches of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League.

There is also a possibility that other national teams may be invited at the same time as Iran. If confirmed, a multi-nation tournament could be organized in Russia during this period.

