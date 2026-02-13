New Iranian Satellite “Jam-e Jam 1” launched into space

The satellite, placed into orbit by the powerful Proton-M rocket, represents Iran’s first technical experience in the field of geostationary broadcasting satellites, local Iranian media reported.

Within less than three weeks, the satellite will be stabilized at the 34° East orbital position. The main objective of this project is to transmit signals to ground stations and to provide the essential infrastructure for the country’s new “interactive broadcasting” technology.

Unlike conventional television satellites, the signal of “Jam-e Jam 1” cannot be received by household receivers and is accessible only through professional and specialized equipment. The satellite plays an infrastructural role in IRIB’s message distribution network.

MNA