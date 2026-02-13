Missiles are Iran's red line, non-negotiable, Shamkhani says

Shamkhani made the comments in an interview with Al-Jazeera of Qatar published on Friday.

Shamkhani described Iran’s missile forces as an integral part of the country’s defense doctrine, stating, “Our missile system is within the framework of red lines and is not up for talks.”

He further warned, “Any adventure against Iran will receive a strong, decisive, and proportionate response.” He characterized the nation’s military readiness as “high” and cautioned that any miscalculation by other parties would carry “very heavy” consequences.

Shamkhani also touched upon the role of the United States in regional developments, asserting that Israel cannot act without direct support from Washington.

Meanwhile, he stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, stating, “Refraining from actions that undermine regional security and stability is the rational path for all parties.” He noted that ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region aim to strengthen political options and reduce tensions.

Referring to the ongoing talks with Washington, Shamkhani added that if talks are conducted “realistically and without extreme demands,” they could take a positive course and safeguard the interests of all parties involved.

MNA