Iran, Bahrain FMs hold call to discuss ties, nuclear talks

In the phone call, the Iranian minister thanked the King of Bahrain for the congratulatory message to the President of Iran on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and briefed his Bahraini counterpart on developments related to the Iran-US nuclear talks.

The Foreign Minister of Bahrain, for his part, thanked the Iranian counterpart for his explanations and expressed hope that the ongoing talks would continue until a result is achieved.

The two ministers also emphasized the continuation of consultations between the two neighboring countries.

MNA