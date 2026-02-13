  1. Politics
Feb 13, 2026, 12:27 PM

Iran, Bahrain FMs hold call to discuss ties, nuclear talks

Iran, Bahrain FMs hold call to discuss ties, nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani spoke by phone Friday to discuss relations and the regional developments, stressing the continuation of consultations.

In the phone call, the Iranian minister thanked the King of Bahrain for the congratulatory message to the President of Iran on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and briefed his Bahraini counterpart on developments related to the Iran-US nuclear talks.

The Foreign Minister of Bahrain, for his part, thanked the Iranian counterpart for his explanations and expressed hope that the ongoing talks would continue until a result is achieved.

The two ministers also emphasized the continuation of consultations between the two neighboring countries.

MNA

News ID 241746
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News