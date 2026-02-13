EU should revise its non-constructive approach towards Iran

Araghchi made the comments in a phone call with Constantinos Kombos, the foreign minister of Cyprus on Friday evening.

The Cypriot foreign minister welcomed the resumption of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, expressing readiness of his country to assist the process of the talks.

The Iranian minister, for his part, called on the European Union (EU) to change its counterproductive approach towards Iran, including the recent blacklisting of the IRGC, as well as the bloc's improper indifference to the Zionist regime's genocide in Gaza and other crimes in the region committed by the regime.

Araghchi also briefed his Cypriot counterpart on the recently restarted talks with the US on the nuclear issue and the lifting of oppressive sanctions.

