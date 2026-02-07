Suicide bomber detonates during arrest in western Iraq

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) reported that ISIL terrorists self-detonated as forces “besieged an [ISIL] terrorist hideout housing the so-called ‘Anbar Security Official’ and two companions.”

Qaim Mayor Turki al-Khalaf told Rudaw that the blast injured “several national security personnel.”

He said the INSS dispatched security forces from Baghdad to al-Khuseim village in Qaim in response to intelligence about explosive devices. Qaim sits on Iraq’s western border with Syria.

The incident comes amid growing concern in Iraq that ISIL is exploiting security gaps in Syria that led to ISIL prison breaks.

On Thursday, Iraqi security forces uncovered one of ISIL's largest weapons and ammunition caches during a major security operation in western Anbar province, Ar-Rutbah mayor Imad Mashaal al-Dulaimi told Rudaw.

The seized weapons included 23mm and 14.5mm anti-aircraft machine guns, three RPGs, a 60mm mortar, five PKM machine guns, three sniper rifles, 33 mortar shells, 11 sticky bombs, nine explosive devices and several other items, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

MNA