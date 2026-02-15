Iran’s non-oil exports hit $45 billion in 10 months: IRICA

Despite the political pressures imposed against the country including 12-day Israeli-Us imposed war against Iran and sabotaging the European troika (France, Germany and UK) in invoking snapback mechanism, the country’s non-oil foreign trade registered the two important records between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026, IRICA noted.

According to IRICA, more than 130 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $45.15 billion, were exported from the country during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2025 to January 22, 2026).

The administration put the country’s non-oil exports in the first 10 months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024-January 22, 2025) at $128.191 million tons, valued at $48.43 billion.

Generally speaking, Iran’s export of non-oil goods registered a 1.33 percent growth in weight and 6.30 percent decrease in value between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026, the report added.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and Afghanistan accounted for Iran’s first to fifth export target markets in this period, respectively.

