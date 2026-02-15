Battle with Iran to be unforgettable lesson for Trump

Speaking in a ceremony on Sunday, General Mousavi reacted to the recent threats by the US president to take military action against Iran, advising Trump to think twice before taking any military action.

He described the US president's anti-Iran remarks as derogatory comments that should not have been said if he really wants to talk with Iran.

"If Trump really wants war, why does he bring up the issue of negotiation?" he said.

The chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces went on to warn Trump that Iran will give a lesson to Trump in case of waging a war that he will not forget.

