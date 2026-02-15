Israeli drone downed in southern Lebanon

Lebanese media also reported the launching of a sonic bomb by an Israeli drone into the town of Houla, and the extensive flight of the Israeli regime's fighter jets over the Hasbiya-Al-Arqoub area.

Meanwhile, media outlets in Lebanon announced that an Israeli patrol violated the Blue Line and entered Lebanon, according to Al Mayadeen.

Two Israeli vehicles entered Lebanese territory, and the Israeli regime disembarked from the military vehicles and began roaming in the Al-Jader-Darb Al-Hourat area southeast of the town of Meiss El Jabal, the report added.

MA/6749650