Iraq FM throws weight behind Iran-US talks in Oman

Speaking to Al Araby TV, Hussein said Iran is a neighboring country and the US is a partner and ally of Iraq, stressing that any war in the region would affect Iraq.

A new round of Iran-US nuclear talks was held in Muscat on February 6, eight months after an Israeli-US 12-day war on Iran, with the mediation of the Sultanate of Oman.

During the indirect negotiations, the Iranian and American delegations exchanged a set of views, considerations and approaches through Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.

On domestic affairs, Hussein said the election of Iraq’s prime minister is an internal issue and discussions are ongoing. He added that he sees himself as “a great chance” to assume the presidency.

Regarding the return of Daesh prisoners from Syrian jails to Iraq, he said Baghdad has initiated contacts with several countries to receive their nationals among ISIL detainees.

MA/IRN